Fountain's Favorite Five Sushi Spots

KITANI SUSHI Peachtree Pkwy/ Sharon Rd

When first walking in the door of Kitani, David Fountain and fellow Foodie, Jennifer Asher, were promptly greeted by the owners, Lie and Ating. Operating Kitani Sushi since 2008, this pair makes a wonderful team. Lie is behind the bar preparing sushi with precision, while Ating is there to greet you with enthusiasm. Thing immediately asked for David and Jennifer’s names and continued to refer to them throughout the evening, creating a personable experience.



When placing their order, David and Jennifer did not regret starting with the Tuna Ahi Poki, which was prepared beautifully with fresh and tender Hawaiian marinated tuna and spicy sesame oil. Their next choice on the menu was a featured item, the Double Spicy Tuna Roll. Jennifer said that this is the best spicy tuna roll she has had the pleasure of eating. The presentation was not only picture perfect, but the taste was exquisite. Saving the best for last, David highly recommends the Spicy Dragon Roll. It consists of Shrimp Tempura, and a cucumber top with spicy tuna. Look closely and you will notice the roll is creatively shaped like a dragon- what a unique touch! Overall, this hidden gem is now Jennifer’s all-time favorite sushi. The entire experience is what keeps the regulars coming back for more.

