‘Changing lives, both inside the jail and beyond its walls:’ Pups with Purpose training puppies to serve the community

Though the puppies are just 18 weeks old, each of the labradoodles in the Pups with Purpose program are still able to show off their ‘sit,’ ‘spin’ and ‘down’ tricks.

Pups with Purpose is a program that stems from a partnership between the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Forsyth County Animal Shelter. The program allows inmates in the Resident Substance Abuse Treatment program the chance to provide care and obedience training to dogs while also enhancing their own social and vocational skills.

“My absolute favorite program that we do at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is the Pups with Purpose [program],” Sheriff Ron Freeman said. “[The inmates] work hard every day with these pups, they work hard every day on their treatment, and so we’re trying to do this as a cumulative effect to not only put the pups out there and do something great with these dogs, but also do something great with these inmates.”

In the past the program has been able to give dogs a second chance at finding a forever homes. Now, Pups with Purpose will be helping provide dogs suitable homes and training them to benefit the public.

This year, Pups with Purpose is training seven surrendered labradoodles to earn a Canine Good Citizen badge, an accomplishment from the American Kennel Club that rewards gold-star behavior from dogs including good manners and understanding of basic obedience skills.

Once each dog graduates from the program, they will go on to serve facilities like Forsyth County Senior Services, Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency and 911 Center and Forsyth Central High School.

Freeman said he picked out one of the puppies, Marley, to help serve as a “dog ambassador” for the sheriff’s office, and he is excited to work with her.

