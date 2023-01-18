Forsyth County special education students to star in ‘Seussical, Jr.’ coming to FoCAL Center

Forsyth County special education students are hitting the main stage at the FoCAL Center for the second time to show off their musical talents in an upcoming production of “Seussical, Jr.”

Running from Jan. 19-22, “Seussical, Jr.” will be the second production brought to the FoCAL Center through the Penguin Project, a program that casts shows with actors and artists with special needs.

The actors are paired with typical peers and mentors who perform with them on stage, but the production still gives Forsyth County’s special education high school students the reins to be the star of the show.

This year, the talent is coming out in full force with a high-energy, loud and colorful performance.

“‘Seussical, Jr.’ is kind of a hodgepodge of all the really popular [Dr. Seuss] stories with ‘Horton Hears a Who’ being the main theme throughout it,” Director Laurin Dunleavy said.