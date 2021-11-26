School Street Playhouse to transport holiday classic to roaring 1920s with ‘A Christmas Carol’ debut

The School Street Playhouse is adding its own twist to a holiday classic for families in need of a little Christmas spirit this December.

BK Productions will present Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” from Dec. 2-19 on the local stage, giving guests the chance to enjoy a variety of fun musical performances and classic Christmas songs.

But this year, Ebenezer Scrooge and the rest of the classic cast of characters are jumping forward in time to the 1920s.

Set in Chicago, Scrooge attends Gatsby-like prohibition parties as a gangster during the roaring ‘20s. Just as in the original Dickens story, though, Scrooge struggles to find the meaning of Christmas as he examines his past, present and future.

Kyle Larson, who wrote and directed the production, said she hopes audience members will be able to connect more with Dickens’ story through this exciting new twist.

“Sometimes I think because it is a classic, people either maybe don’t hear the message or don’t connect to it as much,” Larson said. “I’m hoping that they can connect to it a little bit more with Charles Dickens’ message and my message of keeping Christmas in our hearts all year long, what’s really important, learning from your past, being present in the present and what can we do with our future to make us better people.”

Pendleton Brown, a local actor and songwriter, will star as Scrooge in the production. He said he has been excited to work with the rest of the cast on such a unique story that still encapsulates much of Dickens’ original work.

