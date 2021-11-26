School Street Playhouse to transport holiday classic to roaring 1920s with ‘A Christmas Carol’ debut

BK Productions will present Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” from Dec. 2-19 on the local stage, giving guests the chance to enjoy a variety of fun musical performances and classic Christmas songs.
But this year, Ebenezer Scrooge and the rest of the classic cast of characters are jumping forward in time to the 1920s.
Set in Chicago, Scrooge attends Gatsby-like prohibition parties as a gangster during the roaring ‘20s. Just as in the original Dickens story, though, Scrooge struggles to find the meaning of Christmas as he examines his past, present and future.
Kyle Larson, who wrote and directed the production, said she hopes audience members will be able to connect more with Dickens’ story through this exciting new twist.
“Sometimes I think because it is a classic, people either maybe don’t hear the message or don’t connect to it as much,” Larson said. “I’m hoping that they can connect to it a little bit more with Charles Dickens’ message and my message of keeping Christmas in our hearts all year long, what’s really important, learning from your past, being present in the present and what can we do with our future to make us better people.”
Pendleton Brown, a local actor and songwriter, will star as Scrooge in the production. He said he has been excited to work with the rest of the cast on such a unique story that still encapsulates much of Dickens’ original work.
“This one, we are taking a lot of liberties, but the message is very much the same,” Brown said. “It’s just set in the 1920s, which is really fun.”
Brown has also starred in “A Christmas Carol” at the School Street Playhouse for the past several years as the traditional Scrooge of the 1800s.
Before moving to Forsyth County, Brown performed in numerous shows in New York and Hollywood, taking on Broadway roles in “Soon,” with Richard Gere, “Saint Joan,” with Lynn Redgrave and many more. Outside of Broadway, Brown also has television credits in episodes of “Knight Rider,” “Knots Landing,” “TJ Hooker,” and others.
He also has extensive experience in songwriting, choosing to write a song for this production for Scrooge called, “I hate Christmas.”
“I’m having a blast with it,” Brown said.
Overall, Larson said she is excited to see families come out and see this new and exciting version of a Christmas classic. The production will feature a variety of music and dances, including the Christmas songs many know and love.
“I think it will be a really nice family musical that has a little bit of something for everyone,” Larson said.
Tickets for the show are available at www.schoolstreetplayhouse.com. The School Street Playhouse is at 101 School St, Cumming, GA 30040.