‘Those who gave all for of us’ — City of Cumming hosts annual Memorial Day Ceremony

Before the grilling, vacations and spending time by Lake Lanier, retired U.S. Army Gen. John Walter Hendrix had a message about the real meaning of Memorial Day.
“Today, we’re here to honor those that gave all,” Hendrix, a Forsyth County resident, said. “Memorial Day is different than other holidays in that we are talking about the people who died in combat for our country, and that’s what we do today, we honor those today, those who gave all for us, who died during wars to protect us and our way of life, who through their strength, their honor, their sacrifice bought our American freedom and kept it over and over throughout the years in our history during our nation’s wars."
Hendrix was the keynote speaker at the city of Cumming’s Memorial Day Ceremony on Friday, May 28 at the city’s Veterans War Memorial. In addition to Hendrix’s remarks, the event featured a welcome from Mayor Troy Brumbalow, singing of patriotic songs by Chamblee Graham, a rifle salute, a dove release and dedication of new flags on the city’s Avenue of Flags, where each flag is dedicated to a veteran or veterans.
The 2021 Avenue of Flags dedications are Charles A. Banister, Army; David Alan Dever, Army; James “Jim” G. Page, Air Force; Ralph William Shaw, Army; Duane P. Gatto, Coast Guard; Richard E. Martin Sr., Air Force; Joel Max Green, Army; James Henry Leppold, Air Force; Terry J. McGill, Army and Edsel Jackson Orr, Army.
“The flags of our nation being flown today are donated by the family members of deceased veterans who served in the United States military,” said retired U.S. Army Col. Dennis Brown, a former Forsyth County Commissioner and master of ceremonies for the event. “Some of the flags are for those who were killed in action, some for those who died in times of war, some for prisoners of war and, still, others for those who served in times of peace, all of whom earned the honor of a military funeral at their passing in acknowledge of their service to the United State of America.”
