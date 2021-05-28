‘Those who gave all for of us’ — City of Cumming hosts annual Memorial Day Ceremony

Before the grilling, vacations and spending time by Lake Lanier, retired U.S. Army Gen. John Walter Hendrix had a message about the real meaning of Memorial Day.

“Today, we’re here to honor those that gave all,” Hendrix, a Forsyth County resident, said. “Memorial Day is different than other holidays in that we are talking about the people who died in combat for our country, and that’s what we do today, we honor those today, those who gave all for us, who died during wars to protect us and our way of life, who through their strength, their honor, their sacrifice bought our American freedom and kept it over and over throughout the years in our history during our nation’s wars."

