Local events: Join a flash mob, do karaoke, visit a distillery, Aug. 26-29

As summer starts to transition into fall, sometimes it feels like the hot weather will never go away. Here's some upcoming events to help you beat the heat, or forget it exists, and cherish those last dog days of summer with friends and family.
Halcyon Happenings
Adult Karaoke Night
Grab your friends and family to watch you take the stage, or green, for Halcyon's returning karaoke night. This event is for adults 21 and up to show off their vocals and have a good time.
When: 8-10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26
Where: The green at Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
Farm Animal Yoga
Saturday morning yoga is a great way to open your heart and mind for the weekend, and it's even more fun with animals. This Ashtanga-based Vinyasa class is appropriate for all levels, so grab your comfy clothes and get ready to enjoy yoga. Participants must be age 10 or up.
Price: $35 per person
When: 9-11 a.m., Saturday. Aug. 28
Where: The green at Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
Pre-registration is required. Click here for tickets.
Other Events
Legendary Meet-Up
Hang out with old friends and make some new ones over award-winning vodka and bourbon at Legends Distillery's new bar and lounge. Live music plus a food truck from Your Pie Pizza will be there to make sure you have a great time.
When: 3-10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28
Where: Legends Distillery, 210 Industrial Park Drive, Cumming
Ice Cream Social
Join the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9143 this weekend for an ice cream social for any and all veterans and their families. Stop by to meet other veterans in the community and have a great time with family. This event will be held rain or shine, and it's the perfect way to beat the heat this summer.
When: 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29
Where: VFW Post 9143 - Cumming, 1045 Dahlonega Hwy, Cumming
For more information about VFW Post 9143, click here.
Thriller Flash Mob
Help Relay For Life scare cancer away by joining a Thriller Flash Mob in on Oct. 22 hosted by Vibe Fitness. But before you get your groove on, stop by a tailgate kickoff to meet other dancers and spend time with family and friends.
When: Tailgate at 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26.
Where: Tailgate at the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming
To RSVP for the tailgate, email rena.pendley@cancer.org.
To register for the Relay For Life flash mob, click here.
Visit a tutorial here to learn and practice the moves for the Thriller Flash Mob Keep and a look out for some rehearsal nights!
World Championship Rodeo
Grab your cowboy hat and boots and ride on down to the IPRA World Championship Rodeo happening Labor Day weekend.
The show will feature bull riding, bareback riding, barrel racing and many more. Rodeo contestants and fans will also be Bustin' for Pink in support of cancer survivors in the community with a Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night on Saturday.
During the rodeo the American Cancer Society will host the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Corral. Stop by the corral hosted by local business sponsors and Purple Cowboy wine.
When: 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3 & 4 and 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5
Where: The Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming
Become a host/sponsor at the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Corral, contact Rena Pendley with the American Cancer Society at rena.pendley@acs.org.