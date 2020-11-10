Two local organizations team up to spread kindness on Friday, Nov. 13

National Kindness Day is on Friday, Nov. 13, and Celebrations by the Yard is teaming up with Jordyn Moore from Summer Shirt Project to promote kindness.

The two organizations will be hosting a food drive to benefit Meals by Grace. Participants are asked to stop by Dutch Monkey Doughnuts on Friday, Nov. 13, to drop off non-perishable food items in boxes labeled #signsofkindness.

If you are not able to get down to Dutch Monkey Doughnuts, Celebrations by the Yard will continue to collect donations from through Nov. 20 at Central Park. The Celebrations by the Yard crew will be at Central Park on Friday, Nov. 13, so stop by if you would like to say hello and learn more about the organization.

Dutch Monkey Doughnuts is at 3075 Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Central Park is at 2300 Keith Bridge Road.