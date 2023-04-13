Upcoming drag performance at county facility draws support, criticism

An upcoming event featuring drag performances at a Forsyth County facility has inspired both support and criticism of the event.
From 2-4 p.m., Sunday, April 23, “A Family Fun Show,” will be held at Sexton Hall, located at 2115 Chloe Road, which is advertised to be open to all ages and will feature face painting, a kids’ dance-off and drag performances.
In a statement to the Forsyth County News on Thursday, April 13, Forsyth County officials said the county government was not involved in the event and the performance was a private event at a rented county facility.
“Forsyth County, as a matter of policy, offers certain County facilities for rent by private parties and groups,” the statement said. “So long as those persons or groups provide a completed application, pay applicable fees, and submit a damage deposit, the County allows such parties to rent County facilities. If a private event is held at a Forsyth County rented facility, however, it does not mean and is not intended to mean that Forsyth County endorses/sanctions the opinions, policies, beliefs, conduct, findings, or experience of those individuals or groups holding the event.
“Forsyth County merely makes its facilities available for community use. The applicant for this event has satisfied the requirements to rent the County facility. As such, the County must honor such a rental and otherwise respect the individual/group's freedom of expression that is renting the facility.”
County meetings and response
The performance has also been brought up at recent Forsyth County government meetings, including the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday, March 21.
During that meeting, commissioners voted 2-3, with Commissioners Todd Levent and Cindy Jones Mills in favor and Commissioners Alfred John, Laura Semanson and Kerry Hill opposed, on a motion that, if approved, would have placed a moratorium on acceptance of new applications for the rental of county facilities through May 10.
Levent made the motion to “impose an immediate, time-sensitive moratorium on the acceptance of applications submitted by the public to rent Forsyth County facilities” and said as part of the motion, “the county will honor any already-confirmed rentals” and that a recommendation would be for the rentals be in place by the board’s Tuesday, May 9 work session.
“As part of this motion, I further direct that staff and the county legal team review our current rental policy and rental guidelines and make any recommendations that they believe are in the interests of the county, its citizens and the public,” Levent said.
Before ultimately voting not to move forward with the proposal, other commissioners pushed back, saying they felt the proposal was reactionary.
“I have a hard time supporting this, I’ll tell you, because this is a reaction to an event that has come before us,” John said during the meeting. “It runs into constitutional issues, and we’ve had extensive discussions. I’ve expressed my interest in this matter being brought to us by staff and legal after having internal discussions, but I think this is a bit of a reaction that is not necessary.”
Semanson and Hill also voiced concerns that the bill would impact other groups who use the facilities.
Levent said that most groups who use the facilities rent the spaces at least a month before events and some groups, such as homeowners associations, schedule meetings months ahead of time.
The discussion led to a heated exchange between Levent and John during the work session.
“Also, I know you said it may get into constitutional issues, I don’t think you are our attorney, he is,” Levent said, “and I asked all of those questions, and this motion was written by our legal counsel.”
“Did I ever say that I’m an attorney,” John responded. “Did I ever represent myself as such?”
“No, but you said you had legal things about constitutionality… and you think I’m that incompetent I don’t ask the counselor that,” Levent said. “You think he’s that incompetent that he wouldn’t comment to that? Because I read the motion, and when you said that, it’s a slap in my face. I asked our legal counsel, and he wrote this.”
John replied that the constitutional issues were his opinion and that the motion was written “upon [Levent’s] direction.”
Just days before the work session, a pair of public speakers voiced their concerns with the event being held at a county facility during the commission’s Thursday, March 16 regular meeting.
One speaker said he would like to see the county pass rules that would prohibit those under 18 from attending, while another was critical of the performance having events for children, such as the dance competition, and the suggestive names often used by drag performers.
“It seems to me their whole outlook is sexual, and I don’t think that is appropriate for children,” the speaker said. “I think many of the people that live here in this county would agree with me, and I would also like you to look at a commonsense ordinance in this county that requires people that attend any event that is sexual in nature, adult entertainment, to be 18 and older.”
As the event comes closer, there have also been calls for protests at the commission’s next regular meeting on Thursday, April 20 and the day of the event.
Speaking with the organizer
Speaking with the Forsyth County News, the Atlanta-based organizer of the event, who performs under the stage name Mrs. Ivana and did not give his legal name, said there have been many misconceptions spread about what is happening at the event.
“The point of this event down here is ultimately that we just want to have a great time with everybody,” the organizer said. “Our ultimate goal is that we envision everybody singing the songs, dancing, having fun, playing the games, and laughing. There’s no part of this show that even really screams drag honestly.”
Ivana said since the show was announced, there had been both positive and negative reactions from the community toward the event, which has sold more than 150 tickets as of press time.
“The reaction that we’re getting on here is a little bit overwhelming, to be honest,” he said. “We weren’t expecting this intense of a response from this county. We marketed the event like we do every event, which is normally through the social media outlets and things like that. It just got very pushed out there very quickly.”
“We are getting a ton of positive feedback, way more than negative, though. A lot more positive messages, emails, support, people telling me to ‘keep going, keep pushing, don’t stop, our community needs stuff like this.’ There really are hundreds, if not thousands, of people in our community that are very supportive.”
Responding to some of the criticism of the event, Ivana pushed back on claims that the county was supporting the event or tax dollars were going toward it, saying, “They think Sexton Hall is sitting there supporting drag, that’s not what they’re doing. They’re supporting individuals throwing events and are not being discriminatory towards me.”
“I think people don’t realize that I am paying a fee to rent this place, so there are no tax dollars going towards it, there’s none of that,” he said. “If anything, I’m actually contributing to our facility, and I’m making sure that they make money. With it being over 100 people, it’s a pretty decent fee.”
Ivana added that the reason Sexton Hall was chosen for the event was that it has a stage that could be rented for the performance, which he said is rare in the county, and that one of the only changes made since the event was announced was removing originally planned bingo games, as state law does not allow those under 18 to attend bingo.
Information for the event states that kids 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult at the event.
As drag performances, especially those open to children, have become a political hot topic recently, the organizer said he understands the concerns and has taken his child to performances that have been labeled family-friendly that “probably should not have been all-ages,” which is something he wants to change in the drag community.
“That is something huge I am trying to advocate for personally in our community with family shows, and I’m trying to advocate for, in just the drag community in general,” he said, “that we need to be more aware of the perception and the image that we give off if we are not putting on that full, age-appropriate performance.”
Ivana also pushed back on claims that drag events were intended to “groom” children or influence their sexual orientation.
Instead, the organizer likened drag performances, in which he has performed in Forsyth County, to other stage productions and said the event would also include dancing, face-painting, games and snacks.
“If you’ve ever been to any sort of theatrical play where you’ve seen characters sing a song, that’s what you’re going to watch,” Ivana said. “You’re going to watch multiple performers sing songs as characters, and that’s ultimately what we do. Then, we fill in in-between numbers with different activities and hosting and talking to the crowd. It ends up being this whole theatrical production.”
Ivana said attending the event is a choice and, “We don’t expect your support if you don’t support, but it’s just as a community, and as a state I guess, if we could all just work on letting people live their lives and let them do what they want to and whatever makes them happy.”
“You have the choice to not support this, and that’s OK,” Ivana said, “but I do deserve, as a person, to live my most authentic life and do what makes me happy, and doing shows like this and performing in front of people and watching families smile and laugh, it fulfills me in more ways than I could ever describe.”
For more information on the event, go to https://ivanapresents.ticketleap.com/family-bingo/