Upcoming drag performance at county facility draws support, criticism

Speaking with the organizer

Speaking with the Forsyth County News, the Atlanta-based organizer of the event, who performs under the stage name Mrs. Ivana and did not give his legal name, said there have been many misconceptions spread about what is happening at the event.

“The point of this event down here is ultimately that we just want to have a great time with everybody,” the organizer said. “Our ultimate goal is that we envision everybody singing the songs, dancing, having fun, playing the games, and laughing. There’s no part of this show that even really screams drag honestly.”

Ivana said since the show was announced, there had been both positive and negative reactions from the community toward the event, which has sold more than 150 tickets as of press time.

“The reaction that we’re getting on here is a little bit overwhelming, to be honest,” he said. “We weren’t expecting this intense of a response from this county. We marketed the event like we do every event, which is normally through the social media outlets and things like that. It just got very pushed out there very quickly.”

“We are getting a ton of positive feedback, way more than negative, though. A lot more positive messages, emails, support, people telling me to ‘keep going, keep pushing, don’t stop, our community needs stuff like this.’ There really are hundreds, if not thousands, of people in our community that are very supportive.”

Responding to some of the criticism of the event, Ivana pushed back on claims that the county was supporting the event or tax dollars were going toward it, saying, “They think Sexton Hall is sitting there supporting drag, that’s not what they’re doing. They’re supporting individuals throwing events and are not being discriminatory towards me.”

“I think people don’t realize that I am paying a fee to rent this place, so there are no tax dollars going towards it, there’s none of that,” he said. “If anything, I’m actually contributing to our facility, and I’m making sure that they make money. With it being over 100 people, it’s a pretty decent fee.”

Ivana added that the reason Sexton Hall was chosen for the event was that it has a stage that could be rented for the performance, which he said is rare in the county, and that one of the only changes made since the event was announced was removing originally planned bingo games, as state law does not allow those under 18 to attend bingo.

Information for the event states that kids 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult at the event.

As drag performances, especially those open to children, have become a political hot topic recently, the organizer said he understands the concerns and has taken his child to performances that have been labeled family-friendly that “probably should not have been all-ages,” which is something he wants to change in the drag community.

“That is something huge I am trying to advocate for personally in our community with family shows, and I’m trying to advocate for, in just the drag community in general,” he said, “that we need to be more aware of the perception and the image that we give off if we are not putting on that full, age-appropriate performance.”

Ivana also pushed back on claims that drag events were intended to “groom” children or influence their sexual orientation.

Instead, the organizer likened drag performances, in which he has performed in Forsyth County, to other stage productions and said the event would also include dancing, face-painting, games and snacks.

“If you’ve ever been to any sort of theatrical play where you’ve seen characters sing a song, that’s what you’re going to watch,” Ivana said. “You’re going to watch multiple performers sing songs as characters, and that’s ultimately what we do. Then, we fill in in-between numbers with different activities and hosting and talking to the crowd. It ends up being this whole theatrical production.”

Ivana said attending the event is a choice and, “We don’t expect your support if you don’t support, but it’s just as a community, and as a state I guess, if we could all just work on letting people live their lives and let them do what they want to and whatever makes them happy.”

“You have the choice to not support this, and that’s OK,” Ivana said, “but I do deserve, as a person, to live my most authentic life and do what makes me happy, and doing shows like this and performing in front of people and watching families smile and laugh, it fulfills me in more ways than I could ever describe.”

For more information on the event, go to https://ivanapresents.ticketleap.com/family-bingo/