Ashebrooke Night of Lights on Dec. 20 will benefit two community members this year

Every December, the Ashebrooke community puts on a display of magnificent festivity in its Night of Lights. Organized by dedicated homeowners, the donations received from this event are put towards a local charity or a member of the community in need.

This year the Ashebrooke community chose two local residents to support.

The first recipient is Aidan Campbell, son of Wes and Faith Campbell.

Aidan is a 16-year-old teenager who has endured a trying last half to 2020. He was born with his sternum curving inward, putting his lungs and heart at potential risk as he grew. He underwent surgery on his chest repair in May to fix the condition. Aidan spent the majority of the summer in and out of the hospital fighting infection.

Sharon Ryles, a counselor and coach at West Forsyth High School, contracted a bacterial infection in her abdomen in April, she, followed by a rare form of pneumonia called cryptogenic organizing pneumonia.

She ended up back in the hospital in June due to respiratory failure. She had surgery to reroute her digestive track and faced another operation correcting a back injury sustained during a car accident in 2019. She was released from the hospital in late August, but continues to have aspiration difficulties. Another surgery is expected to repair this issue in the coming weeks.

All proceeds from the annual fundraiser will be split evenly between the two families.

The event will be from 6-10 p.m., Dec. 20, at Ashebrooke subdivision at 3905 Northridge Drive, Cumming, GA 30040. The cost is free, donations welcome.

Visit Ashebrooke community's Facebook page for more details.