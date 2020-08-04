How you can donate electronics to help local students in need

The Place of Forsyth and New Life Technology Group are teaming up to help meet the technology needs of Forsyth County students but need some help from the community.

On Saturday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the two groups will host a technology drive at The Place, 2550 The Place Circle, where members of the community can recycle unwanted consumer electronics.

“For many Forsyth County students affordable and reliable technology to do schoolwork is out of reach. We’re excited to collaborate all the time, but especially when we know that our county’s most vulnerable population will be served,” said Joni Smith, president and CEO of The Place. “The gift of these laptops and other technology can be a life-changer for these students, that can affect the total trajectory of their life.”

Items that will be collected include computers, laptops, servers, phones, tablets, cameras and other computer equipment, while tube TVs and monitors, refrigerators, rear projection TVs and large appliances, such as AC units, will not be accepted.

“We’re really excited to partner with The Place of Forsyth to get kids the technology they need. At the event, we will take all sorts of electronics, but we are very interested in laptops that can be used for school” said Tim Conley, executive director of New Life Technology Group.

A full list of items that can or cannot be accepted can be found at New Life Technology Group's website.