Softball tournament to be held in memory of toddler who drowned in Florida

A softball tournament will be held in memory of a 2-year-old from Forsyth County who recently passed away after being found unresponsive in a south Florida pool during a family vacation.

On Friday, April 30, Leland’s Legacy Tournament will be held at Forsyth County’s Central Park and all proceeds will go to the family of Leland Rudeen “to assist with medical expenses, celebration of life ceremony and bring her home.”



The tournament will have a $200 entry fee, concessions will be on sale, $10 home run bands and $5 foul bands will be available.

Teams can register by calling Kendall Fowler at 770-377-3075.

Along with the softball tournament, The Rollin' for Leland Motorcycle Dice Run will be held on Sunday, May 16 starting at 11 a.m. The run will begin at Good ol' Days Bar and Grill on Atlanta Highway and continuing to other stops in Forsyth and Cherokee counties, including Rosati's Pizza and Sports Pub, Hi-Tops Sports Bar and Canton Ice House. Funds that are raised will go toward Leland’s family.

The event is motorcycle and car-friendly and registration is $20 per bike and $10 for each additional passenger.

The run is expected to return to Good ol' Days around 4 p.m. and conclude with a 50-50 raffle, a silent auction and live music.

A link for registration will be given closer to the event.

Friends of Leland’s family have also started a GoFundMe page to help her parents with expenses. More than $56,000 has been raised.