Commissioners approve drone flying at Denmark Park

With the timeline for Denmark Park still undecided, Forsyth County Commissioners agreed to allow residents to use the open space bought for the park as a drone flying area.

During the work session on Tuesday, May 11, commissioners approved a proposal presented by Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor. The vote passed unanimously.

During his presentation, Pryor said that District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent asked for the county staff to investigate the possibility of allowing drones and creating a flying area at Denmark Park.

Pryor said that Denmark Park is comprised of two different parcels totaling 81 acres. The proposed flying area would be in the back parcel off Windy Hill Drive with a “large, flat and open” space.

While Pryor said that “opening a raw piece of land” for use was not typically what the county liked to do, it seemed like a good fit for the space.

“We thought this was the best area of the property where you could actually see or have full vision of the entire area where you can fly your drone,” Pryor said.

Pryor said that a few years ago, a barn and garage were cleared and have since been left graded. He said that would be the perfect place for the county to put down gravel to create a parking lot near the drone flying area.

The estimated cost for the project is $10,200 which is “mostly for a Porta-John serviced on a weekly basis.”