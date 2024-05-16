The Forsyth County Board of Education heard a proposal for the district’s 2025 budget, which will see about a $69 million increase and will not include any changes to the county’s millage rate.
Board of Education gets first look at school district’s 2025 budget. Will your taxes be going up?
