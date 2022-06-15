Extension: Forsyth County Master Naturalists keep an eye on Eastern Bluebirds

This past Monday I joined Forsyth County Extension Master Naturalist Volunteer Nancy Mitchell at Chattahoochee Pointe Park for her weekly monitoring activities along the Bluebird Trails. It turned out to be more of an adventure than I anticipated.

Bluebird Trails

It’s hard to believe it’s been over 10 years since Fowler Park opened, but it was this construction that inspired the 2010 class of Forsyth County Extension Master Naturalists to develop their first citizen science project, the Bluebird Trail.

The goal of this project was encouraging eastern bluebirds to return to the area they had fled during the land disturbance associated with creating the park.

Working with the Parks and Recreation Department, Master Naturalists built and installed 14 bluebird nesting boxes at Fowler Park.

The following spring, all 14 boxes hosted nesting bluebird pairs and successful fledges from each box. Nesting pairs returned each year, and the success at Fowler Park has been replicated with a second Bluebird Trail at Chattahoochee Pointe Park.

Nesting and raising hatchlings are significant undertakings. The female bluebird spends 2-5 days gathering pine needles, grass, and straw and weaving them together to form a nest.

Then she lines the nest with soft materials, like feathers and hair. When the nest is ready, she’ll lay one egg each day until the clutch numbers 3-7 eggs.

Incubation requires 13-20 days, during which the female remains on the nest, keeping the eggs warm and waiting for the male to bring her food.

Good nutrition and warm temperatures shorten incubation time. Fortunately, the eggs all hatch on the same day, reducing the size difference between babies so that the first to hatch doesn’t outcompete later hatching babies for food. But with no feathers, the babies still depend on their mother’s body heat to keep them warm.

Both parents work to feed the hatchlings a high-protein diet consisting mostly of insects, delivered to their gaping mouths about every 20 minutes.

Finding the abundance and variety of insects they need for the babies is easier in a foraging environment that is rich with plant diversity, especially native plants, including trees, shrubs, herbaceous plants, and grasses.

After feeding them for 17-20 days, the parents coax the young out of the nest to take their first flight.



