Extension: What are lichens?

By Beverly Adams, Agriculture and Natural Resources Program Assistant

We have had several samples brought into the Extension Office of trees and woody ornamental plants with a “fungus” on them that residents think is killing their tree or plant. Usually, it is lichen pronounced “liken” and it is not a fungus, and it is not what is killing or damaging your tree or plant.

Lichens are a symbiosis between a fungus and either an alga or a cyanobacteria. The algae or cyanobacteria can survive as an individual organism, but the fungus cannot. It has been said that lichens are fungi that have discovered agriculture. The algae/cyanobacteria produce food through photosynthesis which the fungus feeds on. The fungal component of the lichen provides structure, access to sunlight and protection from drying out for the lichen, enabling lichens to survive in extreme environments that the algae or cyanobacteria could not tolerate on their own.

