'A Forsyth County legend' - Friends, truck drivers remember Jerry ‘Smokie’ Ingram

In his obituary, Jerry “Smokie” Ingram was described as “a Forsyth County legend,” and he recently received a sendoff worthy of that honor.

As funeral services were held for Ingram, 70, on Friday, April 9 at Ingram funeral home, tow trucks and other well-wishers lined the roadway between the funeral home and his family’s destination at Ingram’s Renegade Towing & Recovery on Spot Road, complete with several tow trucks, hotrods and burnouts.

“Some of his most happy times were spent with fellow classic car enthusiasts. Smokie always made time for people,” Ingram’s obituary said. “He never met a stranger and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He loved sharing his knowledge, experiences, jokes and talking shop to everyone.



