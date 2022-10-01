‘A refreshing experience:’ 67-year-old man swims across Lake Lanier

Sixty-seven-year-old Donn Davis was on a “natural high” after checking off an item from his bucket list.

On Monday, Sept. 26, the resident of Sugar Hill swam over a mile and a half from one side of Lake Lanier to the other without taking any breaks. The swimmer said it took him a little over an hour to complete this feat.

“To me, it was a refreshing experience; I enjoyed the whole trip,” Davis said. “And it wasn’t as hard on me as I thought it would be.”

Davis swam just north of Buford Dam, swimming from Gwinnett County to Forsyth County.

According to Davis, he had been telling himself he could swim the lake in one take since the 80s, when he used to take his nieces out for beach days.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for years and years and years,” Davis said. “Just to prove something to myself – that I can make it to the other side of that lake.”

To train for his swim, Davis said he’d been working out at a gym, using its Olympic-sized pool to practice swimming laps. His record was 54 laps non-stop, which is 2,700 meters or about 1.7 miles.

But training wasn’t the hard part, Davis said. The most challenging part about the whole venture was finding someone available to ride alongside him in a boat.

“I needed to have someone there in case something happened,” Davis said.