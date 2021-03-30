Alliance Academy student heading off to Georgetown University this summer for Law Intensive

The National Student Leadership Conference recently accepted a sophomore Alliance Academy of Innovation student into its summer Law Intensive program held at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Rajath Nair, 15, will represent Forsyth County as he heads off to the campus from June 17 to Aug. 3 with other grade 9-12 students from across the U.S. During the intensive, students will stay on Georgetown’s campus and delve deeper into exploring the American legal system.

According to NSLC’s website, students have the opportunity to participate in criminal trial simulations, take part in moot court simulations and meet and listen to guest speakers from top law firms, the Department of Justice and the court system.

The high school students will also go on behind-the-scenes tours in the area. Students in past years have toured the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, historic monuments in D.C. and more.

Nair is incredibly excited to begin his 18 days in the program over the summer, and he credited his acceptance back to his high school in Cumming.

“I just love being an Alliance student,” Nair said. “I get to begin pursuing my dream career even before college and get the opportunity to take the first steps toward success much earlier than others.”

The sophomore first found his passion for law while taking the Introduction to Law class at Alliance. He realized quickly that he wanted to continue to learn more about law and political science even after he graduates from high school.

“I am very good at combining rules with my conscience to make a strong argument,” Nair said. “That is when I knew that a career in law would be perfect for me …. I feel that this [program] is going to benefit me a lot and strengthen my understanding of legal proceedings.”

Nair will return home from the program in Washington, D.C. right before the start of his junior year.