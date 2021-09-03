‘Can you see me now’ Community lights candles to honor victims of overdose

To commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day, some 1,400 candles, surrounded by pictures of more than 3,000 people, were lit at a ceremony at United Way of Forsyth County, each representing someone who lost their life to drug overdose.



On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Realty4Recovery hosted the 5th annual Teacup Memorial Service to honor those who have lost their lives to drugs. Each teacup candle included the name and other information of an individual and was lit by family members, community leaders and others who were impacted or want to raise awareness of drug overdoses.

“I can feel the power, in the room, of our children,” said Realty4Recovery founder Jennifer Hodge, who lost her son, Robbie, to drug overdose at age 23 in 2016 after taking a counterfeit Xanax.

“I’m friends with so many of you that when you walk through those doors tonight and you look in this room, it’s not about anything else, it’s a connection with your child that you lost or your loved one, your mother, father, sister, brother.”

Along with the candle-lighting and purple lights and decorations, the color for suicide awareness, more than 20 banners across the room featured photos of 150 faces, more than 3,000 total, along with the words “Can you see me now.”

“This is an outstanding program that Jennifer has incorporated. I don’t know how in the world she got it all done,” said Bud Hodge, Robbie’s grandfather one of the event’s speakers. “I’m just amazed at all these pictures. Can you see all the beautiful people that are on the walls? It doesn’t need to be.”



