Catch South Hall man's Alcatraz story this week on Discovery Channel's 'Expedition Unknown'

The South Hall nephew of two of history’s most famous escapees will be featured on Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Unknown” on Wednesday.

Ken Widner of Chestnut Mountain will be part of the episode airing at 8 p.m. July 6 exploring the dramatic 1962 escape from Alcatraz.

The show will feature Widner at the prison, which closed in 1963. He will talk about how he believes his uncles, John and Clarence Anglin, successfully escaped and eventually lived the rest of their lives in South America.

The episode will show “us traveling into Brazil, where they once lived, and discovering items that kind of back up that theory,” Widner said.

Whether the Anglin brothers and a third inmate — Frank Morris — survived the treacherous escape from “The Rock,” as Alcatraz Island is famously known, is still debated today.

A 1979 movie starring Clint Eastwood, “Escape from Alcatraz,” depicts the escape and ends on a note that the prisoners were never found. Documentaries have been made, as well, including one in 2015 on the History Channel.



