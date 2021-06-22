Community mourns longtime Cumming city councilman, city flying flags at half-staff

Flags are being flown at half-staff in the city of Cumming in memory of a longtime member of the Cumming City Council.

According to a post from city officials, John D. Pugh, 89, who served as the Post 5 Cumming city councilman from 1992 until his retirement in 2015, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 20

“John D., as he was referred to by most who knew him well, was a kind gentleman who worked diligently for what he believed was in the best interest of the City of Cumming and its residents during his more than two decades in public office,” city officials said in the post.

Pugh was a Forsyth County native and operated Pugh’s Garage and Wrecker Service.

He was one of a core group of longtime city of Cumming officials including Mayor H. Ford Gravitt, who served from 1971-2017; and councilmen Rupert Sexton, who served from 1971-2015; Ralph Perry from 1979-2015; Quincy Holton from 1969-2017 and Lewis Ledbetter from 1971-2019.

“I’ve enjoyed it. I don’t think I’d do it again,” said Pugh in 2015 of his time on the council. “I’ve loved doing this as much as anything I’ve ever done.”

Pugh is preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Lessie Pugh; wife, Imogene Chumbler Pugh; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Janice Pugh and their son, Ritchie; nephew, Joey Pugh, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Mike Atkins; grandchildren, Kristi Atkins, David and Jen Atkins; sisters, Daisy Pugh and Mary Pugh; brother and sisters-in-law, William and Dianne Pugh, Nell Pugh; niece, Angie Owens and several other relatives.

The family will receive friends at Ingram Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 22 from 5-8 p.m. and will hold a private service on Wednesday, which can be viewed here.