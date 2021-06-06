Denmark student wins district award in Georgia Farm Bureau art contest

Forsyth County student Hannah Pak was recently named a district winner in the 27th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau High School Art Contest.
A sophomore at Denmark High School when she entered the contest earlier this year, Pak received $100 for being the top winner from GFB’s 1st District, which includes 15 counties in Northwest Georgia. She is the daughter of Huen Mi Chong.
The 63 county Farm Bureaus across the state that held local contests submitted their top winners to GFB from which 10 district winners were chosen based on artistic merit and how well the artwork represented Georgia agriculture.
The 10 district winners’ drawings were posted on the GFB Facebook page April 21 to give Georgia’s agriculture community a chance to select the state winner and runners-ups. After a week, the drawing with the most likes on the GFB Facebook page won the contest and drawings with the second and third most votes were named runners-up.
The contest, sponsored by Georgia Farm Bureau, was open to any Georgia high school student in grades 9-12.
Visit www.gfb.ag/21artcontestwinners to see the state and other district winners’ art.
“Georgia Farm Bureau’s High School Art Contest provides a unique insight into how young people view agriculture when they use black and white media to depict their creativity on paper. From farm scenes, to livestock - talented students draw what they’ve experienced, have learned and love about Georgia agriculture,” said GFB Women’s Leadership Committee Chairman Heather Cabe. “Each year I continue to be amazed at the talent and accuracy these contestants submit with their entries.”
The Georgia Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee coordinated the statewide contest. Locally, Forsyth County Farm Bureau coordinated the contest.
“Forsyth County Farm Bureau is proud of Hannah for being the district winner in the Georgia Farm Bureau Art Contest,” said Dawn Hall, Forsyth County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee chairwoman.
“On behalf of Forsyth County Farm Bureau, I would like to thank the students and teachers who participated in our art contest.”
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization. As a membership-driven, nongovernment organization, GFB serves as the voice of Georgia farmers and rural Georgia by advocating for them on legislative issues and promoting Georgia crops.
Pak’s drawing can be viewed at www.gfb.ag/Pakart.