Denmark student wins district award in Georgia Farm Bureau art contest

Forsyth County student Hannah Pak was recently named a district winner in the 27th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau High School Art Contest.

A sophomore at Denmark High School when she entered the contest earlier this year, Pak received $100 for being the top winner from GFB’s 1st District, which includes 15 counties in Northwest Georgia. She is the daughter of Huen Mi Chong.

The 63 county Farm Bureaus across the state that held local contests submitted their top winners to GFB from which 10 district winners were chosen based on artistic merit and how well the artwork represented Georgia agriculture.

The 10 district winners’ drawings were posted on the GFB Facebook page April 21 to give Georgia’s agriculture community a chance to select the state winner and runners-ups. After a week, the drawing with the most likes on the GFB Facebook page won the contest and drawings with the second and third most votes were named runners-up.



