Forsyth County Commissioners welcome inaugural student government academy

Local high school students filled seats at the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20, as part of a county government program called the Forsyth County Student Government Academy.
“Over the course of this semester, these talented students will learn about the inner workings of Forsyth County government through meetings with the Board of Commissioners, county officials and site visits to all the various departments,” County Manager Kevin Tanner said. “They’ll likely teach us a few things as well.”
The goals for the academy are to expand students’ knowledge of Forsyth County government and career opportunities, enhance students’ leadership skills through conversations with government, business and media leaders and provide an opportunity for students to build relationships with peers from other schools and learn from others’ perspectives.
Each high school principal has nominated two students to represent their school and take the class. Students from the Board of Commissioners leadership program will also be joining, culminating in 28 students in the program.
The first class will coincide with the spring 2022 semester, and future classes will run from September through May.