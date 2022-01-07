Forsyth County painter combines art with the outdoors to win international competition, raise money for salmon conservation in Canada

Eric Jablonowski grew up in rural Pennsylvania, spending every moment he could in the vast expanse of wildlife that surrounded him.

He remembers walking through the forest as a kid and stopping every time he saw an animal that caught his interest. Then, he started taking photos of animals that later became the subjects of many of his paintings.

This love for animals and the outdoors is what sparked his lifelong dedication to art.

Now a resident in Forsyth County, Jablonowski works full-time doing content and design work for a sign shop. He designs signs displayed all over the country, but when he gets home from a long day of work, he still tries his best to pick up his paintbrush and head into nature.

While he paints fish, deer and other animals out of sheer passion, Jablonowski realized he could also use his art for good. This led him to entering dozens of competitions to help raise money for wildlife conservation efforts across the U.S.

This past month, Jablonowski won his first international competition. His painting titled, “On the Move,” won first place out of 13 entries at the Salmon Conservation Stamp Competition in Vancouver, British Columbia.