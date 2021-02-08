'Go back up that mountain': West Forsyth grad Harold Earls on trekking Mount Everest

By Marty Ferrell

For the Forsyth County News

Since graduating from West Forsyth High School in 2011, Harold Earls has lived a life of high adventure and has headed one of the U.S. military’s most prestigious and world-renowned units.

Soon after earning his commission at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, he led the first Army team to include a combat wounded amputee to climb to the summit of Mount Everest.

The rigorous advance to the summit was completed without more than the usual adversity. However, on the way down they encountered a fierce storm with treacherous winds of 75 miles an hour, splitting up the team.

Earls and his Sherpa guide made it down in one piece, but two others on the team remained unaccounted for. Exhausted but safe, he contacted his father who told him something he said he will never forget.

“Son you need to go back up that mountain to find the missing team members or you need to die trying, because that’s what leaders do,” his father said.