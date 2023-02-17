Here are the 8 students chosen for this year’s Good Citizen Awards

When Grace Leitner took to the podium at the local Daughters of the American Revolution’s 2023 Good Citizens Awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 12, the Forsyth Central High School senior looked out on a crowd of her teachers, family, and fellow students and thanked them for teaching her more than just the school curriculum.

Leitner credited them for teaching her how to be confident, to ask questions, and to find solutions to problems she didn’t understand before. Those lessons, she said, led to achievements on the school’s debate team and marching band, and it also led her to serve her community.

“We need to build the very community on which we lean,” Leitner said. “We are never too small in the world and never too big for us to shout and make an impact. And we are never too small in the world and never too big for us to be good citizens.”

Leitner’s work in the community and her plans to become a biomedical engineer are why she was chosen as one of eight students in the county to receive the DAR’s Good Citizens Award.