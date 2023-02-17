Here are the 8 students chosen for this year’s Good Citizen Awards

When Grace Leitner took to the podium at the local Daughters of the American Revolution’s 2023 Good Citizens Awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 12, the Forsyth Central High School senior looked out on a crowd of her teachers, family, and fellow students and thanked them for teaching her more than just the school curriculum.
Leitner credited them for teaching her how to be confident, to ask questions, and to find solutions to problems she didn’t understand before. Those lessons, she said, led to achievements on the school’s debate team and marching band, and it also led her to serve her community.
“We need to build the very community on which we lean,” Leitner said. “We are never too small in the world and never too big for us to shout and make an impact. And we are never too small in the world and never too big for us to be good citizens.”
Leitner’s work in the community and her plans to become a biomedical engineer are why she was chosen as one of eight students in the county to receive the DAR’s Good Citizens Award.
Each year, the local chapter celebrates a student chosen from each Forsyth County high school for their commitment to community service or their school.
The 2023 winners were celebrated as they read their essays submitted for a chance at a scholarship awarded by the national DAR chapter.
“The DAR Good Citizens presentations are always a highlight of our year as this committee is a perfect example of promoting education and fostering patriotism,” said Perrie Tucker, the Good Citizens Awards committee chair.
Each student was gifted a basket that Tucker said contained $260 worth of merchandise, gift cards and certificates donated by local businesses and organizations.
Here are the DAR 2023 Good Citizens Award winners:
● Thomas Hennelly, Denmark High School
● Amanda Neighbor, Alliance Academy for Innovation
● Ellen Hodges, South Forsyth High School
● Macie Shevette, West Forsyth High School
● Briley Elder, Lambert High School
● Cheyene Hencely, North Forsyth High School
● Sarah Jordan, East Forsyth High School
● Grace Leitner, Forsyth Central High School