How these students started a tutoring program for Telugu, Tamil languages

From a young age, South Forsyth High School students Suhaas Bonkur, Krithika Kasireddy, Ritika Vemulapalli and Vinay Polaku began learning Telugu and Tamil, which are south Indian languages. When the four friends began hanging out, their speaking and comprehension skills strengthened, as well as their bonds with each other.

In March, Bonkur began to develop an idea for a free tutoring service that would offer students of any age the opportunity to learn Telugu and Tamil. It wasn’t until his three friends jumped on board that the program started to take off.

“With a lot of the demographic in south Forsyth County changing to [incorporate] American Asians and Indians, I just wanted to express that culture even more,” Bonkur said.

The Telugu Tamil Tutor, or the TT Tutor for short, is the first free Telugu and Tamil tutoring service in Forsyth County and has over 20 students from ages 5 to 18. The co-founders also have a podcast and YouTube channel called ‘TT Talks’ where they go over lessons and speak in Telugu and Tamil.

Suhaas said the reason why the program has been working so well for the past month and a half is because each of the co-founders bring a different skill set to the team.

“Krithika’s really good at speaking [Telugu], I’m pretty good at reading [Telugu],” Bonkur said, “Ritika’s really good at communicating with people and Vinay’s really good at marketing. We couldn’t do it without each other.”

Kasireddy said she is the Telugu leader, and she helps to plan the Telugu learning materials and lesson plans with tutors. Vemulapalli said that she is the Tamil leader, and she meets with her tutors to help plan content as well. Polaku keeps up with the website, videos and social media so that students can easily access all material online.

“We always try to build up skills,” Kasireddy said. “We start with basics like letters and numbers and then work our way up to words and speaking as well.”

Bonkur explained that he and his fellow co-founders all speak one of the two languages at home with family members as a way to strengthen their skills and develop closer relationships with relatives.

“We’re also still learning the languages, so we’re learning and teaching at the same time,” Kasireddy said. “It’s a unique experience for us, too.”

While the TT Tutor has gained a substantial following and student base, Vemulapalli said they are always working to recruit more enthusiastic learners.