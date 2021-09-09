How Tom Hanks, HBO's 'Band of Brother's influenced author to tell father's story

Longtime Dawsonville resident John Hewitt recently released “Broken Wings: a brother left behind,” a historical book about his father, Jim, a graduate of the U.S. Army’s first paratrooper school in Fort Benning in 1941.

One day, while attending a funeral in Toccoa, where he grew up, Hewitt learned a local historian interviewed his father and the tapes of those interviews had been sent to Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks to use as part of the “Band of Brothers” miniseries on HBO in 2001. Hewitt said that sparked his interest in his father’s life and started his own research.

“That got me started doing genealogical research, taking me to South Carolina, which is where my father’s family was originally from,” Hewitt said. “I found out that he was actually from a very prominent family that traced back to the 1600s, but during the Great Depression, the family was land rich and cash poor, losing everything. A series of unfortunate events landed my father in an orphanage at [the age of] 6.”

Hewitt said through further research he discovered his father left the orphanage at 16, lied about his age, joined the army and enrolled in a short enlistment program, because the army was just starting to recruit potential paratroopers for the first U.S. Army paratrooper school in Fort Benning.