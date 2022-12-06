How you can help these Forsyth girls raise money for the Humane Society this Christmas

For the third year in a row, two Forsyth County girls are gearing up to celebrate Christmas in a unique way.

Dylan, 11, and Reese Pirtle, 9, originally came up with the idea to start a bake sale in 2020, collecting donated baked goods from neighbors and making their own hot chocolate bombs.

This year, Dylan and Reese will be out in their driveway again to sell donated goods, celebrate Christmas and raise money for a good cause.

The bake sale will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Pirtle residence, 3870 Pleasant Woods Drive in the Burnt Bridge subdivision.

Over the last two years, dad Jared Pirtle said the bake sale has “grown more than we [had thought],” and this year, the girls will be selling donated goods from “a huge slew” of about 20 local businesses including Marie’s Italian Deli, Cassie Cakes and Rendezvous Cafe.

As the sisters “just love animals,” Jared said they will be donating proceeds from the bake sale to the Humane Society of Forsyth County again, too.

Since 2020, Dylan and Reese have donated over $2,000 to the Humane Society, presenting “shocked” workers there with big foam checks each year.

“To have two girls in elementary school and middle school to go out and raise this kind of money, … [the Humane Society] has been so great, and [they] have welcomed the girls anytime we’re there,” Jared said.