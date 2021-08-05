‘I couldn’t do this without everyone’s support:’ Local actor, director wins at annual Junior Theater Festival

Sitting in the audience of ‘Big River,’ a musical based on Mark Twain’s classic ‘Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,’ Jonathan Marciniak watched with as much rapt attention as a 10-year-old could muster. After the show, he leaned over to his mother and said: “Mom, I want to do that.”

“I remember thinking, ‘This is what I want to do with my future. I want to become an actor, I want to go to Broadway, I want to do all this stuff,’” Jonathan said.

Growing up in theater herself, Deborah Marciniak, was quick to find Jonathan a studio where he could hone his singing, dancing and acting skills.

Jonathan attended Artios Academies of Sugar Hill for his high school education, community theater classes outside of school and various summer camps.

As Jonathan’s passion grew, everything “came to a head” in 2018 when Artios signed up to participate in the Shuler Hensley Awards, a competition to celebrate “excellence in high school musical theater” that is named after singer and actor Shuler Hensley, a Georgia native and Tony Award winner.

Jonathan was excited about the opportunity for networking and exposure.

“[The Shulers] are such a big deal in the theater world,” Jonathan said.

The musical that Artios chose to perform was ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame,’ and Jonathan played the main role -- Quasimodo.

“Surprisingly, I got nominated for best performance by a leading actor for my role as Quasimodo,” Jonathan said, “which was so awesome. I got to stand on stage with so many other talented high school students.”

The Shulers were broadcast on television, and he was able to walk the red carpet with his mom.

“She was so proud of me that I invited her to walk the red carpet with me,” Jonathan said.