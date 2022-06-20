‘I still got their backs:’ Longtime statistician, umpire scheduler looks back on career

“I bleed black and silver,” Pam McBride said.

Black and silver were North Forsyth High School’s primary colors. Within a couple of years, the administration and the students voted to adopt purple into the school’s colors in 2002.

Pam McBride is well known for being a statistician for North Forsyth athletics since it was opened in 1994. In 1998, she became the Raiders football statistician.

“The first year North opened, I was doing the scorebook for middle school basketball because my daughter played. When they hired the first coach at North, she happened to be on my tennis team, so I asked and that’s how it started. As soon as we opened the doors at North Forsyth, I’m the only bookkeeper they ever had.

“I was just always sports-minded, and math was my thing. We moved to Georgia, and I started following the Atlanta Braves and it was just something I enjoyed doing,” she said. “I would sit there with a scorebook, listening to them on the radio when I should’ve been asleep. Then I kept keeping up with stats. I would do the batting averages, strikes, earned runs, and all that stuff. That’s when I really realized I enjoyed doing statistics.”

In September 2019, McBride was a part of the second class ever inducted into the North Forsyth’s Hall of Fame. She also coached softball for six years and ended up being crowned back-to-back state champions in 1998 and 1999.

“It was so exciting, I was like ‘What?’ I don’t do it for the glory you know, I just do it for the stats – I always have,” McBride said.

Even now McBride enjoys playing softball. She got back into the action and joined her church’s first-year co-ed team at the age of 70.

She got into the business of scheduling umpires when she worked for Forsyth County Parks and Rec as a seasonal field worker, then she began scheduling the umpires for the Georgia High School Association, or GHSA.



