‘It was love at first sight:’ Dawson couple leaves behind legacy of care

After 71 years of marriage, Dawsonville resident Rev. James “Palmour” Loggins, 94, died at his home on Jan. 3, followed by his beloved wife Doris Hulsey Loggins, 87, the following day.

They leave behind a legacy of love for each other, their family and their communities.

In their house, they kept a written ode to previous years, which described their coming of age in a time before conveniences including penicillin, credit cards, youth and elder care, word processors, ballpoint pens or microwaves.

James met Doris in late 1949, and their first date was to church at Dewberry no. 2 in Hall County.

“It was love at first sight. I thought she was the most beautiful girl I had ever saw! I still do! Our romance began and has continued to bloom in the sweet fragrance of life to this day,” James wrote.

The couple wed on Oct. 18, 1950 at the home of Hoke Smith, a justice of the peace, in Hall County.

Their first home only cost $15 a month to rent. Meanwhile, James worked at a sawmill in Hall County for $28 a week. Back then, that was enough money to pay for rent, groceries and firewood.

They welcomed their first child, Diane, in 1951, followed by Melvin, Connie, Ray, Weba and youngest child Emmanueal in 1968.

After becoming a Christian in 1962 and being called to preach, James worked in ministry for most of his married years. The first church he pastored in Fairmont was known as the “Flexible Non-Denominational Church.” He was ordained through the Pentecostal Evangelistic Association.

James served as senior pastor at the Bethel Tabernacle in Gainesville for about 30 years through the 1990s and served as an associate pastor there until his death.



