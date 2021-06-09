‘Legacy of service’: Friends and colleagues remember the life of Roger Slaton

Visionary. Servant-leader. Pillar of the Dawson County community — These are just a few of the most common phrases used to describe Roger Slaton, who died at the age of 80 on Sunday, June 6, 2021.



But for those who worked with and loved Slaton for decades, what will always be remembered is the selflessness and unwavering support for the people of Dawson County that Slaton embodied every day of his life.

Slaton, a lifelong Dawson County resident and leader, who was at one point or another, involved in nearly every facet of life in the local community, leaves behind an unmatched legacy of service and community involvement, according to friends, family and colleagues.

“Roger really was everything we all aspire to be,” Dawson County Chamber of Commerce President Mandy Power said. “He was born and raised right here in Dawson County ... he raised his family here, he had a small business here, he served in an elected position for the school board ... I think that’s what we all look up to.”

Slaton, a graduate of Dawson County High School and the University of Georgia, worked as a State Farm Insurance agent for 40 years and served as a chairman of the Dawson County Chamber of Commerce Board in 2005 and 2006.

According to Power and former chamber president Christie Moore, Slaton’s business, Roger Slaton State Farm, was one of the chamber’s oldest members, and as a member, Slaton was a fierce advocate.

“When I think of Roger Slaton, I think of Dawson County, the two are inseparable to me. You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger community advocate or personal cheerleader,” Moore said. “When Roger supported you, he was all in and that applied to everything from the Chamber to the Dawson County School System.”

But according to those who knew him best, Slaton’s true passion and calling took root when he got involved in the Dawson County education system.

Since the 1970s, Slaton served on the Dawson County Board of Education, alongside lifelong friend and fellow Board of Education Member Elaine Wilson, who described Slaton as “one of a kind” and one of the most important people in Dawson County’s history.

“I don’t know of many people that ever made a bigger impact than Roger on this community,” Wilson said in an interview with the Dawson County News. “Roger touched so many different aspects of the community ... whether it was church or school or business or chamber of commerce, Relay for Life, there’s just so much that Roger had a hand in.”



