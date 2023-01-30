Lego my Dunkin': 11-year-old's replica of a local store nets him free doughnuts for a year

Mason Christiansen surprised a local Dunkin’ franchisee and his team one day last month with a gift they never expected — a replica of their store made from Lego bricks.

The 11-year-old boy from Forsyth County free-built the model himself using only photos of the Dunkin’ on Old Atlanta Road as a guide to recreate even the small details found both inside and outside of the store.

Franchisee Stephen Attard was amazed by Mason’s creativity and immediately shared his creation with the company’s corporate team where the model received just as much praise.

“We thought we have to share this with everyone,” said Emilly Traylor, a member of Dunkin’s marketing team. “This is absolutely amazing. We can’t believe that an 11-year-old created something like that with it so detailed.”

The team invited Mason to the local Dunkin’ on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a surprise celebration filled with Legos, decorations and enough doughnuts to go around.

