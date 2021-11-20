‘Let’s all get back to celebrating one another:’ Local authors share the magic of mitzvahs, inspire kindness through children’s book

Years later, Cooper met Wendy Brant at work, and shared her family’s Hanukkah tradition. Immediately, Brant said, “let’s make this into a book.”

“I grew up Jewish and honestly, there’s not a lot for Jewish kids in terms of characters, stories and cartoons,” Brant said. “So, you grow up as a Jewish [kid] and there just isn’t a lot out there.”

Last year, Cooper and Brant began to formulate the idea of ‘Hanukkah Veronica, The Mitzvah Fairy’ while watching the protests and riots during the summer.

Cooper said she would often see her children watching the news and consuming other media during that time.

“Children were really getting a message, particularly during the riots [in 2020], that everybody was kind of standing in their own corner screaming as loud as they could about whatever their particular issue was,” Brant said. “We really have to get back to a place of peace.”

“The children of the world were really getting the message in 2020 that everybody hates each other,” she said. “It was really, really hard on the kids of the world … more than people realize.”

In May of this year, Brant and Cooper launched a Kickstarter campaign to see if the public was interested in a children’s story and accompanying toy of Hanukkah Veronica.

Brant said the response from the Kickstarter backers “was so overwhelmingly positive” and that they were able to reach their goal of $10,000 easily.

At their company, Bonta Friends, LLC, Brant and Cooper said that they wanted to focus on creating products that highlighted culturally diverse celebrations of joy, rather than specific religious events. By doing so, children can find bits of familiarity in the festivities and celebrate together in a positive way.

“By focusing on the joyful celebrations of the world, we do a couple things,” Brant said. “We introduce children to a lot of different cultures in a way that’s not confusing to them and teaching them that everybody has something to offer and that everybody has something that can bring happiness.”

Cooper said she believed it was important for children to learn about different holidays, cultures and traditions in an educational way “that’s also fun and magical.”