Local artist creates Christmas joy with ornaments inspired by Forsyth County

Reeves said she has always loved art, establishing an art studio for children in Cumming called Giggle B Studio. Unfortunately, she started the studio during some infertility and pregnancy loss in her family, and when she got pregnant, she closed the studio.

Her love of art didn’t stop, it became stronger as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Reeves encountered some heightened anxiety as her hours were cut at her parttime job at a staffing company, so she decided to focus on art to feel more at peace. And of course, spend time with her two sons, which she said was a fulltime job.

“Things aren’t as bad as they really seem as long as you focus on your people, your village,” Reeves said. “Family connection, love of our home and community makes me feel really good, so that’s what I’ve been focusing on.”

She bought an iPad in the summer of this year and began to do digital portraits, focusing mostly on pregnancy and infant loss memorial pieces that she did for free, something she felt called to do.

“I like giving people that hope that comes with that,” she said. “I just want to do something special for them. I love giving hope where you feel like there isn’t any.”

Continuing with her themes of hope, family love and community connection, Reeves decided to recreate some of her favorite Forsyth County Christmas ornaments to celebrate the holidays. She developed some designs and posted them on different Facebook groups.

“I went to sleep that night and was like, ‘I really hope everyone likes these, that would be cool,’ and then I woke up to [more than] 300 people saying, ‘Oh my gosh, these [ornaments] are great,’” she said.

While Reeves uses her ornaments from the ’90s as inspiration, she polled the people of the county to see which local places were special to them. She decided on five themes: Sawnee Mountain, Poole’s Mill covered bridge, Anderson Sunflower Farms, the Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade and Lake Lanier.

“I just went off of whatever made home home for people,” Brittany said.

Reeves’s family goes back seven generations on her father’s side and eight generations on her mother’s, and she picked reference photos for her ornaments that held special places and memories in her heart.