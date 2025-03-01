Local Optimist club honors Forsyth County students Simran Gupta (third from left) is the 2025 Optimist Star Student, and (next to her) Gargi Surange is Star Student runner-up, in addition to this year’s essay winner. Club members shown are: (from left) Robyn Ulatowski, club secretary; April Ferguson, president; Brenda Basey, essay competition chair; and Carolynn Martin. - photo by Photo submitted The Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club honored Simran Gupta as the 2025 Optimist Star Student, the club’s version of student of the year. Weather CUMMING WEATHER