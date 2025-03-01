By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Local Optimist club honors Forsyth County students
03012025OPTIMIST STAR STUDENTS
Simran Gupta (third from left) is the 2025 Optimist Star Student, and (next to her) Gargi Surange is Star Student runner-up, in addition to this year’s essay winner. Club members shown are: (from left) Robyn Ulatowski, club secretary; April Ferguson, president; Brenda Basey, essay competition chair; and Carolynn Martin. - photo by Photo submitted
The Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club honored Simran Gupta as the 2025 Optimist Star Student, the club’s version of student of the year.
