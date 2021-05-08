Local teacher continues to help family, friends in his hometown village in Africa

The country of Mauritania is nestled between Senegal and Morocco on the northwest side of Africa. While two-thirds of the country is desolate desert terrain, life persists in cities and villages full of colorful culture and heritage.

Amadous Deme, ESOL teacher at Chattahoochee Elementary School, is from a village called Garly (sometimes spelled 'Garli'), sitting just on the side of the Senegal River. Though Deme makes a point to visit his village regularly, he has not been able to return to see his family and friends since 2018.

Deme grew up in Garly, a village of the Fulani tribe, and quickly ascended to ‘Elder’ status at the age of 12 because he was educated and could translate. While the national language of Mauritania is Arabic, Deme said that many people also speak French as a de facto national language, because the country was colonized by the French in the late 1800s.

Deme explained that the Fulani people are traditionally herders, but that they have been “chased by the desert and drought.” He said the Fulani typically liked to move from place to place to follow the rain, but have recently settled down in small communities to become farmers, growing crops such as tomatoes and okra.

Growing up, Deme said that life was difficult and remains so for the people that still live there.

“You see mirages all the time and … whirlwinds touch down all over the desert,” Deme said. “That’s when you know it’s hot. Nothing moves from 1-5 p.m. Not the people, not the animals, not even the birds and bugs.”

He said the only reprieve is during the “cold months” of December and January when the temperature dips slightly. Other than that, he said people will often go to the river to cool off.

Deme explained that there is no power or electricity in his village, and that finding water to drink is challenging.

“Everyday [in my village] is a struggle,” Deme said. “For the life of me, I don’t know how we make it. But that’s the only life they know. They wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

He said that while his village is lacking in material possessions and goods, they have everything in community support and love.

“When you wake up [in Garly], you see everyone in your family,” Deme said. “Even the goats, the cows, the chickens. Everything is simple there.”

He said everyone in the village supports each other like they are one tight-knit family, trading goods between each other so everyone is taken care of.

“We share everything we have because our survival depends on it,” Deme said. “That’s just our way of life.”