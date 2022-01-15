Local woman part of future marketing pros to compete at 9th annual Murphy Cup

Twenty-four students from Creighton and Drake universities, including one from Cumming, competed to win the ninth annual Murphy Cup Marketing Strategy Competition, a top marketing competition that provides real-world experience by giving students the opportunity to interact with a corporate client and present them with marketing strategies.

This year’s corporate client is rapidly growing, Omaha-based Scooter’s Coffee. Scooter’s Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide with nearly 400 stores in 23 states, according to a news release.

Past corporate clients participating in the Murphy Cup include NIKE, Yahoo!, Union Pacific & Loup Logistics, Kiewit Corporation, UnitedHealth Group, Meredith Corporation and its Better Homes & Gardens division.

The Murphy Cup is the brainchild of Chris Murphy, an alumnus of Drake and a Creighton University Board of Trustees member. He introduced the competition to the schools to provide an unforgettable undergraduate experience that allows students to work collaboratively with each other and a client. The Murphy Cup alternates each year between host universities, this year being at Creighton.

“Experiential learning fortifies theory learned in the classroom,” said Anthony Hendrickson, Ph.D., dean of Creighton’s Heider College of Business. “The Murphy Cup weekend is unique. Not only does it reinforce course work content, it also allows students to master these concepts in an atmosphere of collaboration and intellectual exchange.”

The competition consisted of six four-student teams, each nominated by their professors. The teams collaborated on a case study to establish a strategic marketing solution for Scooter’s Coffee.

Story continues below.