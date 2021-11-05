Meet Tammy Varela, the ‘Holiday Wars’ contestant from Forsyth County

Tammy Varela, a cake and sugar artist from Forsyth County, is a contestant on Season 3 of the Food Network's "Holiday Wars" baking competition show. Now, months after filming, Varela said she is finally able to share the incredible experience with friends and family as the upcoming season premiers on Sunday, Nov. 7.

“I’ve been holding this in for months now, so I’m ready,” Varela said.

Varela first started baking and cake decorating about seven years ago when she and her husband were preparing for their wedding. Looking through different wedding cakes and their prices, she remembers thinking, “Wow, I can do this [myself]!”

She had experience in art from college, and knew if she learned more about baking, she could learn to create her own confectionary sculptures. So that’s exactly what she did.

In the middle of planning a wedding and moving jobs after working at Home Depot for more than 12 years, Varela delved into the world of cake art.

“I just started taking little online classes, looking at Pinterest, doing different things and just kind of learning a lot on my own,” Varela said.

After just months of learning techniques and practicing on her own, Varela worked up the nerve to enter her first art competition at a cake show. From there, she said the new passion took off.

She started traveling to cake shows throughout the southeast and even started working them herself, decorating and planning for different shows in the area. Not only was she attending shows and baking occasionally for clients in Forsyth County, she also started teaching others who were interested in cake art.

Although she puts much of her free time into the cake and sugar art community, Varela still works full-time in retail. After moving from her job at Home Depot, she started working at Pike Nurseries in Cumming, and she still manages the merchandise in the store.

Even after beginning to teach baking and landing a job that would have her traveling to cake shows all around the country next year, Varela said she loves her job at Pike and has no plans of turning the hobby into a career.

That was the main reason why she said she never expected to eventually end up on a baking competition show. It wasn’t until she helped to create the featured cake at an art show in Atlanta in 2019 that she thought to audition.

“Through that, I met some people who were on TV and had been on TV for several years,” Varela said. “They were kind of pioneers of all this. So I became friends with them, and talking with them, got some of the behind-the-scenes take on it. They actually convinced me to do it.”

She sent in a video of herself for the audition and, months later, got the call she had been accepted onto the Season 2 cast of “Holiday Wars.” This was, however, during a peak in the pandemic, and Varela said she ended up having to leave during filming for a family emergency.

Being back for Season 3, Varela said she is excited she was still able to be part of the show.

She plans to cozy up and watch the premiere with her husband and parents on Sunday night, all while texting her teammates — even though they live on the other side of the country.

“I’m so excited,” Varela said. “I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”