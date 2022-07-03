More than 100 students, other residents attend pro-choice protest in Alpharetta

More than 100 protestors marched across downtown Alpharetta to support reproductive freedom after the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Demonstrators, led by Students for 75, a nonpartisan group of college and high school students mostly from Alpharetta and Forsyth County, gathered at the Avalon shopping center off Old Milton Parkway on Saturday, July 2, before marching 1.18 miles — or 75,000 inches — to Alpharetta City Hall.

The group said the distance was purposeful, showing support to the 75,000 people they said could be forced to give birth in the next year as states across the U.S. aim to enact legislation limiting or banning abortion.

Roe v. Wade provided a constitutional right to abortion after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 1973.

The group said they hope the 75,000 inches will help make an impact and show solidarity to “the thousands of people across the nation who have been denied the right to safe, legal, accessible abortion and will instead be made to give birth, travel across state lines, or resort to self-managed methods of terminating their pregnancy.”

‘Make ourselves heard’

Several local and state organizations helped organize the demonstration, including Young Democrats of Georgia, Gen Z for Change and Voters of Tomorrow along with Bob Christian, a local Democrat running for U.S. House District 6 in November, and his campaign.

“We really wanted to just come out and show our support in this community for reproductive rights across the nation, and we thought what better way to do it than with student groups in the area,” said Sarah Mitchell, a local student working on Christian’s campaign.

While protestors marched through Alpharetta with chants of “my body, my choice,” and “this is what democracy looks like,” Christian made his way through the crowd, talking with locals about their thoughts on reproductive rights.

He said that’s one of the reasons he wanted to get involved and help organize the demonstration: to give students and community members an avenue to have their voices — and anger — heard.

While the group, including students, other residents and families continued the march, Christian said he wanted to make it clear that the Supreme Court’s decision will have an impact on everyone, not just women.

“Although [it’s who is] affected the most, it also affected young people, it affected old people, it affected people my age, it affected everybody because all of us know at least one woman in our lives,” Christian told the Forsyth County News. “Personally, I’m a father to two daughters, I’m a husband, I have two sisters, there’s my mom, my wife has three sisters …. I have a life full of women. And now, suddenly, my daughter doesn’t have the same rights my wife grew up with. And my wife doesn’t have the same rights that our parents fought for. And that’s crap.”

Christian said the only solution to this issue now is to get out in the community and show state and local leaders that there is support for reversing the decision. He said residents need to head the polls and vote in November.

“We have to stop this erosion of our rights by the GOP, and the only way to do it is to make ourselves heard and continue to elect Democrats to Congress,” Christian said.

