Nominations open for inaugural Forsyth County News Prominence Awards

A new event and set of awards are coming to Forsyth County to recognize some of the most distinguished members of the community.

Nominations are now open for the inaugural Forsyth County News Prominence Awards, which will recognize 50 individuals in the community for their influence and contributions to the county.

“The Forsyth County News is excited to bring this new recognition to the local community and recognize those who go above and beyond to make Forsyth County the great place it is,” said Stephanie Woody, publisher of the Forsyth County News. “We also look forward to hearing from the community through the nominations that they submit.”



