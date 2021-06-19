Nominations open for inaugural Forsyth County News Prominence Awards

A new event and set of awards are coming to Forsyth County to recognize some of the most distinguished members of the community.
Nominations are now open for the inaugural Forsyth County News Prominence Awards, which will recognize 50 individuals in the community for their influence and contributions to the county.
“The Forsyth County News is excited to bring this new recognition to the local community and recognize those who go above and beyond to make Forsyth County the great place it is,” said Stephanie Woody, publisher of the Forsyth County News. “We also look forward to hearing from the community through the nominations that they submit.”
An awards ceremony will be held to recognize the winners in late August, and the date and location of the ceremony will be announced at a later date.
Nominations for the awards can be sent to marketing@forsythnews.com, and those making nominations should include the name of the nominee, why they should be considered and the nominee’s contact information. Nominations will be accepted through July 15.
Once nominations are in, a panel of judges will select the winners.