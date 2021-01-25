This North Forsyth alum helped pick the 2021 Newbery Medal winner

The 2021 winner of the John Newbery Medal, one of the most prestigious honors in children’s literature, was named on Monday, Jan. 25, and a North Forsyth High School graduate helped make the decision.

JoAnna Phillips Schofield graduated from North Forsyth in 2004 and now serves as branch manager at the DeHoff Memorial Branch of the Stark County District Library in Canton, Ohio, and last year, she was selected to be part of a small group to decide this year’s winners, which will be the 100th year of the awards.

“I think we all recognized what an honor it was that we had been trusted to choose this award,” Schofield said. “This year, we chose the 100th winner of the Newbery, which is a big deal, and we knew that this was a moment and we all appreciated it and everyone had such respect.”

Awarded since 1922, the Newbery Medal is named for British bookseller John Newbery and is given out by the Association for Library Services to Children, a division of the American Library Association.

The 2021 medal went to “When You Trap a Tiger,” by Tae Keller, which Schofield called “a distinguished contribution to children’s’ literature that I would happily put in the hands of any reader.”

“Beautifully intricate prose, characters that you adore and want to fight for and a story that will leave you laughing, crying, cheering and celebrating all in one breath contribute to the eminence and success of this wondrous story,” Schofield said. “Such a joy to read and share, ‘When You Trap a Tiger’ is a book that will be read and adored by readers for generations to come.”

Five other books received Newbery Honors for being distinguished works.

Looking back, Schofield said she never thought she would work in libraries or with literature and said, as a student, she was more interested in science and even went to the Governor’s Honors Program for physics her sophomore year of high school.

Schofield was born and raised in Forsyth County and attended Cumming Elementary, Otwell Middle schools before going to NFHS and credited her teachers along the way – notably Steve Mashburn, Gary Headrick, Judy Austin and Laura Link – for inspiring her to follow her dream and to help find her love of literature.

“But, I had some really fantastic teachers along the way, who got me interested in storytelling and the idea of different experiences and what the rest of the world was experiencing, and it really helped me see that the world is a bigger place than just Cumming, Georgia,” she said.

Austin told the Forsyth County News that she was proud to have a North alum serving on the prestigious committee.

“In a world where we are distracted and lured by technology and social media, more than ever we need to recognize the power of words and of story,” Austin said. Words matter. Stories matter. Words can encourage or destroy, mobilize for good or for evil. They can bring out the best in humanity or the very worst. And story? Stories keep us alive.

“Through JoAnna's daily work with children's literature and this special work of the Newbery committee, the value of stories to our lives is emphasized and reiterated to society. I'm so proud of her.”

After leaving North, Schofield attended Salem College in North Carolina and then North Georgia College and State University, now the University of North Georgia, where she graduated and moved back to Cumming after getting married.

Schofield said she never seriously considered being a librarian until her first son was born, and the family relocated to Ohio so she could attend Kent State University, where she earned a master’s of library and information science.

She has been working in libraries since 2012 and is currently completing her doctorate from the University of Dayton.

“The Newbery is an award many librarians seek to be on their entire life,” Schofield said. “It’s a prestigious honor. It’s amazing because only 15 people do it every year, so it is a big deal, so, of course, it is something I always wanted to do.”

