Russell Vandiver, sixth Lanier Tech president and economic guru, dies at 67

Russell Vandiver, who served as Lanier Technical College’s sixth president, will be remembered for his dedication toward not only growing Hall County’s economy, but creating career pathways for students.

On Monday, Jan. 25, he died at 67 years old.

Josh, Vandiver’s son, said his father has touched many lives in Northeast Georgia, both young and old.

“From a career standpoint, I think he left a legacy of being very successful and growing the business world in Hall County and surrounding counties,” he said. “From a personal legacy, I’d say he was a caring man who was passionate about his family, not only me, but my wife and our kids.”

Having served Lanier Tech for over 37 years, Vandiver watched as it grew from a small trade school to a technical college with satellite campuses.

Mike Moye, Lanier Tech’s fifth president, said he has been a close friend of Vandiver for decades and considers the man as the best economic developer “that the state of Georgia has ever had.”

“He knew how to go out and get industries, and provide the kinds of services they needed, primarily training, advice, location information and everything you can imagine a new industry might need,” Moye said.

When Vandiver became the president of Lanier Tech, Moye said they still kept in touch, talking most evenings over the phone. Their most recent conversation was three weeks ago.

Moye said he was shocked when he heard of his friend’s death.

“When you’re the president of anything, there are not a lot of folks you can talk to,” Moye said.

“Somehow Russell and I found each other and were able to create the kind of friendship, personal and professional, that allowed us to do that. I will miss just communicating with him and knowing that there’s someone there I can talk to about anything at any time.”

Tim McDonald, Lanier Tech’s interim president, offered a statement about Vandiver, describing his contributions to the college and surrounding communities as “massive.”



