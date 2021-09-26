Senior group sponsoring silent auction of collectibles, household treasures

A wealth of new or lovingly used household items will be available during a silent auction sponsored by the Forsyth County Senior Site Council the week of Oct. 4 at the Senior Center at 595 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming.
“We have received a great collection of wonderful items from the community,” according to Louise Heartstedt, a member of the site council.
The items will be auctioned using the “silent” method where each item has a bid sheet with a starting price and subsequent bids are put on the sheet, each one higher than the previous one.
“The winners will be announced on October 8,” according to Heartstedt. “But you don’t have to be present to pick up your prize. We will contact the winners, or they can come by the center and pick up their treasures that day.”
Interested bidders can visit the Charles Place location during business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
The Site Council provides a range of activities for members of centers at Charles Place and Sexton Hall on Chloe Road. It sets up games, holds meals and dances during the year.
For more information, contact the center at 770-781-2178 and push No. 1.