This South Forsyth grad created odorless socks to help prevent smelly feet

Every day when Matthew Tesvich came home from baseball practice at South Forsyth High School, his mom would immediately stop him before he made his way to the couch or the dinner table.

“Me and my teammates always had stinky feet,” Tesvich said. “The rule of my house was you have to take off your socks before you can come join us.”

That smell has never quite gone away. Anytime he plays a sport, goes to the gym or takes a quick run, he always has to remember to quickly take off his socks and get his feet squeaky clean.

But it turns out the stench wasn’t all bad. Now a business student at the University of Georgia, Tesvich recently started a line of odorless socks, Ox Sox, inspired by his own stinky feet.

Tesvich said the socks are made with special fibers in the material that kill bacteria and odor, a product for which he himself had hoped. Not having to worry about odor has made him feel more confident taking off his shoes in someone else’s house and after a long day outdoors.

He first had the idea for an odorless sock a couple of years ago when his college roommate came home with a new towel made with a similar material that kills bacteria. Tesvich was amazed that he could use the towel and clean his hands even without soap.

“My first thought went to my feet,” Tesvich said. “If you can kill bacteria, then you can kill odor.”