Tributes pour in, including from Georgia governors, for poultry legend Abit Massey Abit Massey laughs as a bust statue of him is revealed during an Abit Massey Day celebration in October 2016 at Peach State Bank & Trust. On Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, Massey was inducted in to the Poultry Hall of Fame. Massey died Friday, June 14, 2024. He was 96. - photo by File photo/For the Forsyth County News Abit Massey met with U.S. presidents and Georgia governors, and he rocked babies in the nursery at his church.