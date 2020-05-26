Visitors flock to Lake Lanier for Memorial Day weekend

It was a Memorial Day for distant ceremonies in Georgia, even as officials worked to contain crowds at parks and beaches amid concerns about the further spread of the coronavirus.

In Forsyth County, visitors flocked to Mary Alice Park on Lake Lanier to unofficially kick off summer.

The Georgia Army National Guard continued a recent string of honorary flyovers with two featuring UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, one in metro Atlanta and one in coastal and southwest Georgia. The formations hovered over sites with military significance as well as large hospitals that have been treating people with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, including Northside Hospital Forsyth.

“We will pause for a few moments this day to recognize the sacrifice of our service members and our families,” Maj. Gen. Tom Carden said. "It is part of our culture to remember and to honor, and it is going to take more than a global pandemic to change that part of us.”