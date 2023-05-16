This West Forsyth sophomore just competed in two state championships in two days

By Audrey Hamm
A sophomore at West Forsyth High School lived a multi-sport athlete’s dream last week.
Tess Krogman competed in two state championships in two nights, running the 4x800 in the state track meet Thursday night and playing midfielder in the Class 7A state girls lacrosse championship game Friday night.
“I don’t think I could have done it without, like my team,” Krogman said. “Having people who genuinely just want you to succeed and want you to do well.”
Krogman, Calli Crawford, Ryleigh Nix and Sophie Kyle earned a 9:36 time for the 4x800 race, beating their season record by 22 seconds and placing fourth in the state meet. Krogman ran a 2:21 split, earning a personal record by five seconds.
The West girls lacrosse team lost 11-6 in a hard-fought battle against the Milton Eagles in the state championship. West went 16-7 this season, with an 8-1 record in their region.
The athlete has played for West lacrosse since she was in fourth grade and started playing with the club Southern Zone Lacrosse last year. She ran cross-country during her first two years of high school and said she was interested in running track this spring season.
Krogman said she put a lot of pressure on herself and her performance. Training for two sports during the same season was time-consuming, as she normally would have lacrosse practice six times a week.
Her coaches communicated throughout the season about the teams’ schedules to help Krogman with balancing the two sports.
Girls track head coach Clayton Tillery said they were lucky to have zero conflicts between the track meets and the lacrosse games. He said he didn’t think the team would have run as well as they did at state without Krogman.
“I gathered them up afterwards and told them you know, you only get so many really special moments in life and that’s one of them,” Tillery said. “You don’t recreate this.”
Krogman said she thought both the track team and lacrosse team had a good season. The track meets were fun and supportive, she said, regardless of the performance, and she saw an improvement in the lacrosse team’s skills since last season.
While track tends to be a more individualized sport compared to lacrosse, Krogman’s mindsets going into each state championship were the same: play for the team.
“You really just wanted to do… good for the next person running… same with lacrosse, like you want to get the ball down the field just for your team to score,” Krogman said.
Ultimately, she has learned from track and lacrosse the importance of support systems built with good people. When the confidence gets shaky and there are high stakes on the line, Krogman said there was never a moment where she didn’t feel supported.
“It is possible to do two things and succeed at both,” Krogman said.