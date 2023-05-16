This West Forsyth sophomore just competed in two state championships in two days

By Audrey Hamm





A sophomore at West Forsyth High School lived a multi-sport athlete’s dream last week.

Tess Krogman competed in two state championships in two nights, running the 4x800 in the state track meet Thursday night and playing midfielder in the Class 7A state girls lacrosse championship game Friday night.

“I don’t think I could have done it without, like my team,” Krogman said. “Having people who genuinely just want you to succeed and want you to do well.”

Krogman, Calli Crawford, Ryleigh Nix and Sophie Kyle earned a 9:36 time for the 4x800 race, beating their season record by 22 seconds and placing fourth in the state meet. Krogman ran a 2:21 split, earning a personal record by five seconds.

The West girls lacrosse team lost 11-6 in a hard-fought battle against the Milton Eagles in the state championship. West went 16-7 this season, with an 8-1 record in their region.