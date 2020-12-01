All you need is Love: Local cook does good in the neighborhood

This article appears in the December issue of 400 Life Magazine



Don’t worry — this is not another story about COVID.

But the tale of Socks’ Love BBQ does include pandemic-related news that tastes so good, I guarantee, you can stomach it.

Whether you’re a regular to the lunchtime line at its inconspicuous little storefront off of Highway 20 or you’re wondering what the heck the name even means, it’s a feel good story about a big community hug and the power of helping others that can’t help but inspire anyone to want to be a part of the zeitgeist.

Here’s what happened: Socks’ Love owner Steven Hartsock (attention novices: this is where the Sock comes from) was checking his social media one day when he saw a message about a crisis happening at a restaurant up the road. Lake Burrito — a community staple in Cumming — had finally reopened after taking months off, only to now be enduring incredible restaurant hardships in the face of a pandemic. It wasn’t looking good for them.